Tom Brady's Surprising First Post-Retirement Gig Revealed

Tom Brady's first post-retirement gig has officially been revealed and it's a surprising one.

Deadline.com reports Brady will produce and act in 80 for Brady, a film starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, which has been purchased from Endeavor Content by Paramount Pictures for production is co-written and directed by Kyle Marvin.

The four legendary actresses will play a group of best-friends and New England Patriots fans who travel across the country to watch Brady play in Super Bowl LI.

The film's latest script is based off a draft by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins.

Brady officially announced his retirement on February 1, confirming his decision in a lengthy post shared on his verified Instagram account.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," Brady wrote. "I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."