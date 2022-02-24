Kim Kardashian Claims Kanye West's Posts Caused 'Emotional Distress'

Kanye West's recent social media posts criticizing Kim Kardashian and new boyfriend Pete Davidson have caused her "emotional distress."

In new court documents obtained by TMZ, Kardashian "very much [desires] to be divorced" from West, who officially changed his name to Ye last year. Despite asking her ex to keep details of their divorce private, she told a judge that he "has not done so" by publicly airing out disagreements.

The former couple are parents to four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — and Ye's posts are preventing them from having a healthy co-parenting system, per TMZ.

"Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress," she said.

Earlier this month, Ye publicly apologized to Kardashian for his recent social media posts, saying he takes accountability for "harassing" her and claims to be "working on my communication."

Since first filing for divorce a year ago, Kardashian has asked a judge to declare her legally single so she and her family "can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives." Last week, however, Ye objected to her petition for divorce.

"While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage," she said. "Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not."