Man Fatally Shot At Texas McDonald's Over A Spot In Line, Police Says

A man was fatally shot at a Texas McDonald's over an argument about a spot in line Wednesday.

According to Houston Police, an adult male was found deceased at the scene at the McDonald's located in the 9600 block of Westheimer Road.

Witnesses inside the restaurant said two people were arguing about a spot in line, according to FOX 26. A fight broke out and one man fired several shots at the other. He was found dead at the scene.

The suspect remains at large, police said. He was described as wearing gray sweatpants and wearing a gray sweatshirt. Police are continuing to investigate and are reviewing surveillance footage to track the suspect down.