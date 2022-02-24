Mom Shamed For Giving Daughter Food With Offensive Message Hidden In It
By Dave Basner
February 24, 2022
Most moms and dads find parenting incredibly rewarding, but even the best parents can find raising children challenging. When times are tough, especially with younger kids, it can be difficult for mothers and fathers to express exactly how they are feeling. Well one frustrated mother found a creative way to vent to her young child, and she shared video of it on TikTok.
The mom, named Emma, shows herself serving a meal to her toddler daughter as the theme song to Rugrats plays. The tray features an array of food, including fish sticks, vegetables and French fries shaped like different letters. The letters spell out "U piss me off," but since the little girl can't read, she is oblivious to the message and giddy to be getting to eat.
Emma captioned the video "love her really," but after watching it, some people lashed out at her, writing things like, "That's not nice, even if she doesn't know how to read! Not funny I'm afraid," and, "Why humiliate your child like that? Does it feel good to have something mean received with such happiness?" and, "Can't cope with parenting obvs," and, "Poor kid," and, "I love you would have been better."
Plenty of others though fully supported Emma, saying, "The perfect moms acting like they don't flip their kids off from behind the bathroom door," and "The moms that get it, get it. This is hilarious!!" and, "This is brilliant!" and, "I'm making that exact meal for my husband tonight!"
You can see more from Emma by following her here.