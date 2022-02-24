VIDEO: Have You Ever Heard What 'Thunder Sleet' In Oklahoma Sounds Like?

Thunder sleet. It's real!

The rare weather phenomenon is described as sleet accompanied by the sound of thunder. During the first of two waves of winter storms in Oklahoma this week, resident and "weather enthusiast" @jayden_wx shared a video of thunder sleet as it rolled through her Fort Gibson neighborhood. Another video posted by Nolan Meister in Norman, Oklahoma, shows similar conditions.

In both videos, you can hear sleet falling as well as the sound of thunder rumbling in the background. Meister said, "It legitimately sounds like a downpour, but at 14 degrees outside" and added it was the "heaviest sleet I've ever felt in my life."

According to FOX Weather, not only was it thunder sleeting in Oklahoma, but there were reports of thunder freezing rain, too.

"While thundersnow is rare, it can be considered even rarer when sleet and freezing rain are accompanied by thunder and lightning," said FOX Weather meteorologist Brian Donegan.

It happens when specific atmospheric conditions align, plus more conditions needed to produce thunder and lightning.

"You're probably not going to hear thunder during a winter storm when the precipitation is only falling lightly because the atmosphere is not unstable enough to produce thunder and lightning," Donegan said.

Watch the two thunder sleet videos below!