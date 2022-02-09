Pat Sajak Shocked As Once Again A Contestant Makes History On 'Wheel'

It's been a very expensive week for Wheel Of Fortune. On Monday, contestant Lisa Kramer correctly solved the bonus puzzle and won the biggest potential prize in that round - $100,000. Then, on Tuesday, the show made history when contestant Mark Baer also correctly solved the bonus puzzle and won $100,000, marking the first time there has ever been back-to-back $100,000 winners. Well on Wednesday's show, history repeated itself.

Bree Yokouchi, an elementary school teacher from Portland, Oregon, took down a relatively difficult bonus puzzle with ease and wouldn't you know, she also won the $100,000 grand prize, scoring a total of $121,638 in cash and prizes, including a trip to St. Lucia. Now, for the first time, Wheel has seen its first-ever back-to-back-to-back $100,000 winners.

Host Pat Sajak joked that the game show is running low on confetti.