Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Spotted Together Amid Break Up Reports

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were recently spotted together in Los Angeles amid reports of a break up.

TMZ shared a photo of Rodgers, 38, and Woodley, 30, at Erewhon market on Tuesday (February 22), which was initially posted by a fan on Twitter.

E! News reports the pair had breakfast at an outside table together before leaving shortly after.

The photo may have confirmed speculation by several Twitter users who believed Woodley was heard in the background during Rodgers' appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, less than a week after reports that the couple ended their engagement.

Rodgers' appearance came hours after including Woodley in a lengthy heartfelt Instagram post of several photos late Monday (February 21) night, which including one with the quote "Gratitude is the wine for the soul. Go on. Get drunk," as part of a #MondayNightGraditude post "for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year."