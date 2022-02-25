Could LeBron James And Bronny End Up Playing At Oklahoma City Together?
By Dani Medina
February 25, 2022
LeBron James was pretty straightforward when he said he wants to play basketball wherever his son Bronny James ends up.
"My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point," he told The Athletic last week.
But what exactly does that mean? Where will LeBron and Bronny end up? That's not so straightforward.
After LeBron's team defeated Kevin Durant's 163-160 in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday (February 20), he might have thrown the Oklahoma City Thunder a bone. LeBron was asked a question about OKC rookie guard Josh Giddey, to which he started to praise Thunder general manager Sam Presti, according to FOX Sports.
"The MVP in (Oklahoma City) is Sam Presti. He's the MVP. I mean, Josh Giddey is great. But Sam Presti, I don't understand this guy's eye for talent. He drafted (Kevin Durant), (Russell Westbrook), Jeff Green, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Josh Giddey and the list goes on and on and on. This guy is pretty damn good," LeBron said at the postgame press conference.
Lakers’ LeBron James on Thunder GM Sam Presti: “The MVP over there is Sam Presti… I don’t understand this guy’s eye for talent. He drafted KD, Russ, Jeff Green, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Josh Giddey. … This guy is pretty damn good.” pic.twitter.com/mNb35Ggi6P— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 19, 2022
Does that mean LeBron wants Oklahoma City to draft his son Bronny? Only time will tell.
Bronny, 17, will first become eligible for the NBA Draft in 2024. According to FOX Sports, Oklahoma City will have at least four picks. Should Bronny be drafted in 2024 and his father sticks with his word, LeBron would be 40 years old and would be entering his 22nd season in the NBA.
Lol wait wait, so who ever drafts bronny, gets LeBron too??? 🤔🤣— Terrence Ross (@TerrenceRoss) February 19, 2022
FOX Sports commentator Skip Bayless said it's not a coincidence that LeBron started to make these remarks about the Thunder.
"LeBron makes it clear that he will leave the Lakers to play with Bronny, his son. In so doing, he makes the point that, ‘Oh, speaking of Oklahoma City, Sam Presti is actually the MVP of the Oklahoma City Thunder.’ From everything I read, everything I hear, and the clips I see, I'm just not sure at this point Bronny projects as a first-round NBA pick. But LeBron's gonna get him drafted high and he's gonna get him paid, because somebody can get the package deal of Bronny and ‘Bron. Even though ’Bron might only have a year or so left, it might be worth it to Sam Presti," Bayless said.
All we know is that where Bronny ends up, LeBron could soon follow! 🍿