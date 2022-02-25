Could LeBron James And Bronny End Up Playing At Oklahoma City Together?

LeBron James was pretty straightforward when he said he wants to play basketball wherever his son Bronny James ends up.

"My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point," he told The Athletic last week.

But what exactly does that mean? Where will LeBron and Bronny end up? That's not so straightforward.

After LeBron's team defeated Kevin Durant's 163-160 in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday (February 20), he might have thrown the Oklahoma City Thunder a bone. LeBron was asked a question about OKC rookie guard Josh Giddey, to which he started to praise Thunder general manager Sam Presti, according to FOX Sports.

"The MVP in (Oklahoma City) is Sam Presti. He's the MVP. I mean, Josh Giddey is great. But Sam Presti, I don't understand this guy's eye for talent. He drafted (Kevin Durant), (Russell Westbrook), Jeff Green, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Josh Giddey and the list goes on and on and on. This guy is pretty damn good," LeBron said at the postgame press conference.