A mom from Allen, Texas, is facing charges after attacking several people at a middle school basketball game, including a referee and teenage players, in Collin County.

Dominique Graham, 37, "lost it" after her daughter was ejected from the game after a jump ball during a seventh-grade basketball game on February 19, according to FOX 4. Greg Ivanovsky, a referee working the game, told FOX 4, "At the end of the jump ball, one of the girls let go. The other one shoved her with the ball and then dropped the ball and punched the girl in the face. I had to eject her from the game. There is a zero tolerance policy."

When the game ended, the player who was ejected returned to the court to fight a player from the opposing team, using foul language. Graham, the player's mother, made her way onto the court. She punched the 13-year-old her daughter was yelling at. Ivanovsky was also "sucker-punched" when he tried to intervene. Graham went on to yell at other parents, including a father who tried to step in. She scratched his face and left visible red marks, FOX 4 reported. Graham assaulted two more players, kicking a 13-year-old in the back and punching a 14-year-old in the face.

Murphy Police arrived on the scene and arrested Graham. She was taken to Wylie Police Department Jail where she faces three felony counts of injury to a child and two other counts of assault.

Ivanovsky, who has been a referee for 26 years, said he's never seen anything like this. "How do you do that to a child? I’m emotional because I am baffled by that. ... The simple fact that someone comes out here and attacks these kids, it’s just mind-boggling," he said.

Ivanovsky is healing from his injuries. It's unclear how the players are recovering, but one of them told Ivanovsky she's terrified to leave her house.