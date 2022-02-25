Tom Brady Targeted By 2 Companies For NFL Analyst Gig: Report

As expected, Tom Brady is reportedly drawing interest from multiple media companies seeking to hire him as an NFL analyst amid his recent retirement.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is reportedly being targeted by both Amazon and FOX Sports as a color commentator, the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reports.

Marchand included the reported interest in Brady as part of his report on Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman being expected to leave his current position with FOX Sports to become the main analyst for ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast team.

Aikman has reportedly agreed to a deal "for five years" and a yearly salary "expected to approach or exceed the neighborhood of Tony Romo's $17.5 million per year contract with CBS," Marchand reported, adding that the deal hasn't been signed but was "near completion" as of Wednesday (February 24) evening.

The legendary former Dallas Cowboys quarterback's new contract will likely lead to a major shake-up in NFL TV free agency this offseason.

Hall of Fame play-by-play man Al Michaels is reportedly deep into negotiations with Amazon Prime ahead of its exclusive coverage of Thursday Night Football next season after his contract recently expired with NBC Sports.

Michaels, 77, reportedly hoped Aikman would join him as his broadcasting partner with Amazon Prime, according to Marchand.

Aikman's current broadcast partner, Joe Buck, is currently in the final year of his contract with FOX Sports and sources told the New York Post that the football and baseball commentator could be a top target for ESPN.

FOX Sports would need to grant Buck permission out of his contract if he intended to sign with ESPN ahead of next year.

Brady would follow in the footsteps of both Aikman, Romo and Drew Brees in making the immediate transition to the broadcast booth after retirement should he accept a role with either company.

On Wednesday (February 23), Deadline.com reported Brady's first post-NFL retirement would be producing and acting in 80 for Brady, a film starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, which has been purchased from Endeavor Content by Paramount Pictures for production is co-written and directed by Kyle Marvin.

The four legendary actresses will play a group of best-friends and New England Patriots fans who travel across the country to watch Brady play in Super Bowl LI.

The film's latest script is based off a draft by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins.

Brady officially announced his retirement on February 1, confirming his decision in a lengthy post shared on his verified Instagram account.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," Brady wrote. "I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."