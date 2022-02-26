Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers On Good Terms: 'She Hasn't Shut The Door'

By Dani Medina

February 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Nearly two weeks after Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley called it quits, the two are looking to work their relationship out in private.

Us Weekly reports the Big Little Lies star and NFL MVP are open to the idea of getting back together after breaking off their engagement, although it's not certain. They're "talking things through and trying to keep things private," a source exclusively told Us Weekly.

"Things are different now, but they were definitely over. Now that Aaron is in (the) off season, he has more downtime and can focus more on a relationship. Shailene is understanding and open — she hasn’t shut the door completely or (she) would’ve never agreed to meet up with him," the source said.

The source added Woodley and Rodgers' "love for each other never went away," but it's "up to them to figure out."

"No one, including them, knows what the future holds. They can possibly get back together or they can decide they aren’t meant to be," the source said.

Earlier this week, Woodley, 30, and Rodgers, 38, who started dating in July 2020, were spotted together in Los Angeles. These photos might have confirmed speculation that Woodley was heard in the background of Rodgers' appearance on the Pat McAfee Show a week after they broke up.

