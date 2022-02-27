Eddie Vedder may be backed by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, former RHCP guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney (who's also part of Taylor Hawkins' supergroup NHC), The Swell Season's guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard, and guitarist Andrew Watt on his Earthling tour, but the Pearl Jam frontman's been bringing out other rock stars during his solo trek, too.

During his rescheduled Los Angeles show, Vedder brought out Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers’ Benmont Tench to cover “Room at the Top” and “The Waiting.” (He also helped out with “Long Way,” “Better Man,” and covers of Marvin Gaye’s “Baby Don’t You Do It” and George Harrison’s “Isn’t It a Pity.) During the encore, The Police’s drummer Stewart Copeland came out for a cover of “Message in a Bottle” and Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World,” while Smith took on guitar duties.

Watch footage of "Room at the Top," "Message in a Bottle," "Rockin' in the Free World" and "The Waiting" below.