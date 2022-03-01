Bucs Aren't Ruling Out Tom Brady Comeback

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht isn't completely ruling Tom Brady out of a possible return from retirement.

During an appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football from the Scouting Combine Tuesday (March 1), Licht said the Bucs are "trying to make our plans to move forward," but acknowledged that they would still have a spot for the seven-time Super Bowl champion should he rethink his retirement.

“We’ll see what the future holds,” Licht said via Pro Football Talk. “We’ll leave the light on. You always leave the light on for a guy like Tom Brady.”

Brady officially announced his retirement last month in a lengthy post shared on his verified Instagram account, however, admitted that his feelings could change during an appearance on his Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald the following week.