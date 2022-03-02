This Restaurant Has The Best Outdoor Heated Patio In Utah

We're not out of the woods completely yet when it comes to cold weather in Utah.

So instead of staying home, grab your friends and family and head out to a restaurant — especially one with a heated outdoor patio. But where can you find the best one?

Eat This, Not That! has compiled a list of the best heated outdoor dining spots in every state.

"During these times, having heated outdoor dining spots is important and we understand that. With that in mind, we've created a list of the best heated outdoor dining spots in each state that you can dine at whether you're a local or visiting from out of town," the website said.

In Utah, the best outdoor heated dining spot is Caffé Molise in Salt Lake City. Here's what the health and lifestyle site said about the restaurant:

Stop by this restaurant for an authentic Italian meal (think Penne di Caprino and Pappardelle al Sugo.) If it's chilly outside, take advantage of the covered and heated outdoor patio that's perfect for winter and beyond.

Caffé Molise is an "art-filled trattoria serving Northern Italian fare & unique wines in cozy digs with a garden patio" located at 404 S W Temple Street in Salt Lake City.

