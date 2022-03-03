Strange Alien Creature Found On Sidewalk After Downpour

Australia is well known for its many animals. There are kangaroos and emus and koalas, but also dangerous creatures like giant venomous spiders and great white sharks. Those aren't the only critters in the continent though, and a truly strange one was found on a sidewalk recently after it rained - one that is so bizarre some people think it might be alien.

It was discovered by a man named Harry Hayes, who was jogging in a suburb of Sydney. He was out for a run after days of rainfall that caused flooding in the area. As he made his way down the sidewalk, he encountered a small, armless, off-white object with a bulbous head and a trunk-like appendage on the pavement. Unsure of what it was, he examined it, filmed it, and prodded it with a stick.