Shawn Mendes Premieres Heartfelt Post-Breakup Music Video: 'It'll Be Okay'

Shawn Mendes took to the streets of Toronto for a heartfelt rendition of his new breakup anthem, covered by flurries of snow as he assures “It’ll Be Okay.”

Mendes, 23, premiered the new music video on Thursday (January 13), following the release of emotional post-breakup ballad last month: “I start to imagine a world where we don't collide/ It's making me sick but we'll heal and the sun will rise/ If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy/ It'll be okay/ If we can't stop the bleeding/ We don't have to fix it, we don't have to stay/ I will love you either way.”

The “beautiful” song is giving fans “chills on chills” as they watch the sentimental music video. Mendes released the song just a few weeks after his shocking split from Camila Cabello, his girlfriend of more than two years. Mendes reportedly initiated the breakup conversation, but the two released a joint statement to announce that they had “decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.” The two pledged to remain friends, and have since been spotted in public together.

Watch Mendes perform the emotional breakup ballad in his new music video here: