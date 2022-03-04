Justin Bieber, Omah Lay Join Forces For Vibey Afrobeats Anthem 'Attention'

If you're looking for your go-to summer dance track, look no further. The catch? You have to show Justin Bieber and Omah Lay a little "Attention."

Bieber and Omah Lay joined forces for the second time — the rising African singer was featured on one the "Peaches" remixes, alongside Alpha P and Masterkraft — for the sultry, Afrobeats track "Attention" released Friday, complete with a music video. The video, directed by Colin Tilley, follows the two around a bonfire dance party surrounded by beautiful colors — and beautiful women.

"Should I drink up? Smoke up?/I need some freedom, freedom/Show me a little attention," the lyrics say, setting the sensual vibe for the three-minute-long track.

"Attention" marks Omah Lay's first single of 2022, following releases of "Understand" and "Free My Mind" last year. You might also recognize Omah Lay from his viral social media hit "Bad Influence" or his track with 6LACK "Damn." The Nigerian singer is set to release his debut album Boy Alone this spring, according to Rolling Stone, followed by a European and Australian tour that kicks off later this month.

Bieber, who celebrated his 28th birthday earlier this week, is currently on his own tour. The "Love Yourself" singer was recently forced to postpone his Las Vegas date after testing positive for COVID-19. "The Justice World Tour 2022" is back on now, though, with dates in California and the West Coast set for this weekend and next week.