Drake Files For Restraining Order Against Alleged Female Stalker

Drake is seeking a temporary restraining order against an alleged female stalker who the rapper claims has been stalking his home for years.

According to Page Six, the "Nice For What" rapper is accusing the 29-year-old woman of sending threatening emails, including ones that are "wishing him dead" and saying he should "shoot (himself) and (his) son with a bullet." Emails sent within the last month have said Drake should "put a bullet through your head now b****," according to the rapper's lawyer Larry Stein.

In addition to the threatening emails, the Toronto native, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, said the woman tried to file a $4 billion lawsuit to get in contact with him. She also tried to file her own restraining order against him. Page Six reported the woman was arrested in 2017 for trespassing on his property. The woman, Mesha Collins, was accused of breaking into Drake's home in Hidden Hills, California, drinking a few beverages and locking herself in a room, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"As a result of (her) harassment and obsession with me, I have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress and am concerned for my safety and that of my family," Drake said in the filing.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper is requesting the woman stays at least 100 yards away from him, his family and his home.