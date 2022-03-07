Megan Thee Stallion And Dua Lipa Tease New Collaboration

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa are teaming up for a new song, and the first looks at the track are pretty sweet.

Meg took to Twitter on Sunday (March 6) to announce the collaboration, sharing a photo featuring both her and Dua's pictures plastered on colorful cakes. While the name of the track is still unknown as of Monday (March 7), Meg gave a possible hint in the tweet, simply adding the release date and a cupcake emoji. A follow-up tweet had even more photos of Meg looking sugary sweet with ice cream-inspired hair.

The new dynamic duo's collab is set to drop Friday (March 11).