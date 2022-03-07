Megan Thee Stallion And Dua Lipa Tease New Collaboration

By Sarah Tate

March 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa are teaming up for a new song, and the first looks at the track are pretty sweet.

Meg took to Twitter on Sunday (March 6) to announce the collaboration, sharing a photo featuring both her and Dua's pictures plastered on colorful cakes. While the name of the track is still unknown as of Monday (March 7), Meg gave a possible hint in the tweet, simply adding the release date and a cupcake emoji. A follow-up tweet had even more photos of Meg looking sugary sweet with ice cream-inspired hair.

The new dynamic duo's collab is set to drop Friday (March 11).

Dua is currently on the road for her Future Nostalgia tour, which Meg is set to join later in the tour, per Complex. She recently surprised fans at one stop when she accidentally flung her microphone into the crowd during the a performance of her hit "New Rules."

Meg is also making career moves testing out her acting skills in her feature film debut for the new star-studded R-rated comedy called F------ Identical Twins. The film also stars Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang and Megan Mullaly.

"HOTTIES THIS IS OUR FIRST MOIVIEEEE/MUSICAL! WITH SOME MOVIE LEGENDS," she announced last month on Instagram. "I'm so excited I feel so blessed I feel anxious lol I feel a bunch of s---... I really have been quietly putting in this work and I just cant wait for the hotties to see everything."

