North Carolina Woman Devises Clever Way To Keep Inappropriate License Plate

Vanity license plates are fun, unique way of making sure your vehicle stands out from the rest. Whether you want to show off your gaming skills or favorite hobby, most of the time the plates are just a conversation starter. However, one woman in North Carolina is having to fight to keep her own personalized plate after the state's Department of Motor Vehicles said it received complaints.

Karly Sindy, of Asheville, was shocked to receive her DMV-approved "FART" license plate for her pickup truck after first applying for it in October. By February, however, she got an additional letter from the DMV stating the department had received complaints about the plate, ABC 11 reports.

Rather than immediately banning the plate, the DMV gave Sindy a chance to make her case of keeping it, asking why it is important. Thinking quickly, she and some friends devised the (now very real) group Friends of Asheville Recreational Trails and told the department the plate was the group's acronym.

Sindy even stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about her new "club," telling host Jimmy Kimmel about how the vanity plate makes people smile. That video can be seen below.