Packers Offer Aaron Rodgers Market-Altering Deal: Report

The Green Bay Packers reportedly offered Aaron Rodgers a new contract that would change the NFL's quarterback market amid his looming decision on his future with the franchise, a source confirmed to ESPN on Monday (March 7).

The offer is reportedly a three- or four-year deal and is expected to help out the Packers' salary-cap situation while keeping the 38-year-old Rodgers under contract into his 40s.

Green Bay enters the new NFL year more than $27 million over the salary cap and was expected to offer Rodgers a new deal durign the offseason amid reports that he could seek other options.

The reported contract offer comes amid reports that three AFC teams were reportedly "viable possibilities" to acquire Rodgers via trade should he decide to move on from the Green Bay Packers this offseason.

A source with knowledge of the situation told Pro Football Talk that Rodgers has deals lined up with the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans that would fall quickly into place once a trade is reached with the Packers.

"Thus, as we understand it, the current question isn’t simply Packers vs. Not the Packers. It’s Green Bay or Denver or Tennessee or Pittsburgh, with the final move hinging on whatever Rodgers decides to do," Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio wrote.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Rodgers is "going back and forth" on his future with the Packers and plans to "have something for the Packers and for the entire NFL world before free agency" begins on March 16.