Louisville Airport Lands Nonstop Flight To This Major West Coast City

Louisville finally landed a nonstop flight to a major west coast city, reported the Courier-Journal.

Louisville Regional Airport Authority executive director Dan Mann explained his major goal for the city's main airport at a press conference in February: He wanted a nonstop flight to either Seattle or San Francisco sometime in 2022.

Mann and his team are making good on that goal just over two months into the year.

Airport and airline officials announced on Tuesday morning that Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport will begin offering daily services to San Francisco through Breeze Airways. The flights will begin on May 27th.

The nonstop flights between Louisville and San Francisco is just one of the 35 new routes that the Utah-based airlines announced. This will be Louisville's 39th nonstop flight for, which is a record for the airport.

Introductory fees for the nonstop flights will begin at only $99.

The airport announced on Instagram:

"Getting to the Bay Area is a Breeze! Nonstop flights to San Francisco begin May 27th on @breezeairways! Book introductory fares as low as $99 each-way at flybreeze.com."