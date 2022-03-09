New TV Show Spotlights Delicious, Wacky Food At State Fair Of Texas

While we're still several months out from the State Fair of Texas, you can start meal-prepping now. With a new TV show, that is!

New A&E series Deep Fried Dynasty goes behind the scenes at the iconic State Fair of Texas where "grease-soaked geniuses have just 24 demanding days to turn deep fried delicacies into major profits," according to the network. Here's a look at some of the mouth-watering foods you'll see on your TV screen:

Deep Fried Butter

Crispy Crazy Corn

Toffee Coffee Crunch Cake

Fried S'mores

The show highlights several chefs and foodies who are responsible for creating these wacky meals you see at the Fair every year. Here's a look at who they are:

Brent and Juan Reaves : Best known as the owners of "Smokey John's BBQ" booths; well known for "the juiciest, smokiest turkey legs"

Abel "Fried Jesus" Gonzales : Creator of Fried Butter, Fried PB & J, Fried Cookie Dough, Fried Jambalaya, Fried Pancakes and Fried Lobster

Rick and Tammy Stiffler : Specialties include Fried S'Mores, Fried Oreos, Fried Pumpkin Pie and Fried Snickers

Johnna McKee and Christi Erpillo : Fernie's Funnel Cakes, created by their mother, was the first stand to bring funnel cakes to the fair

Cassy Jones : Booth sells Deep Fried Collard Greens, Fried Alligator Eggs Nest and Honey Pecan Chicken Wings

Clint Probst and Gretchen Hurley : Known for "Deep Fried I-35" (brisket and peaches dish), Deep Fried Surf and Turf and Bacon Cheddar Ranch Fries

Tammi Jo Nevins-Mayes and Josie Mayes : Known for signature cheeseburgers, corn dogs and will debut "Meat on a Stick" booth this year

Brett "Juicy" Enright: Specializes in Mexican Loaded Fries, "Outlaw" burgers and "Texas Sized" turkey legs

The 2022 State Fair of Texas is slated for September 30 through October 23.

Missed Tuesday night's Deep Fried Dynasty episodes? You can watch them on A&E's website now! Deep Fried Dynasty airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. CT on A&E.