This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Indiana

Remember when every fast food restaurant was joining in on the Chicken Sandwich War? That battle has crossed over into some of your favorite local restaurants.

If you're looking to find the best chicken sandwich your state has to offer, look no further. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best chicken sandwich in every state. Here's how they did it:

We identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories (on Yelp) with a large concentration of reviews with mentions of "chicken sandwich," then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning "chicken sandwich."

In Indiana, you can find the best chicken sandwich at The Eagle in Indianapolis. Here's what the food and lifestyle site had to say about this restaurant:

When you want a taste of the South without crossing the Mason-Dixon line, The Eagle won't let you down. Offering everything from Chicken BLTs to classic fried chicken sandwiches, you will not only get your fill of this tasty bird but with a glass of sweet tea and Mac n Cheese, you might even forget you are in Indiana.

The Eagle is located at 310 Massachusetts Avenue in Indianapolis.

To read the full list of the best chicken sandwiches in every state, click here.