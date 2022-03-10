Here's Where To Get Arizona's Best Chicken Sandwich

A good chicken sandwich is hard to beat- whether you like it grilled, fried, or hot n' spicy.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best chicken sandwich. The website states, "We identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews with mentions of "chicken sandwich," then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'chicken sandwich.'"

According to the website, the best chicken sandwich in Arizona comes from Worth Takeaway in Mesa. What sets this chicken sandwich above the others? The website explains:

"When you can't take the heat outside, come visit Worth Takeaway in scenic Mesa, Arizona to cool off and take in their version of the chicken sandwich. They offer a selection of choices, ranging from buffalo chicken sandwiches to crispy chicken sandwiches and everything in between."

Check out the eatery from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, or 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It's located at 218 West Main Street in Mesa.

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best chicken sandwich.