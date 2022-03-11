Cardi B Backs Out Of Lead Role In $30 Million Paramount Film

Assisted Living is a comedy that follows a low-level criminal (Cardi B) who takes off on the run after she's wrongly accused of a crime. In an effort to stay out of police custody, the suspect takes refuge in her grandmother's nursing home by posing as a patient with the help of some hilariously legit prosthetics. The film has been likened to previous classic comedies like Mrs. Doubtfire and Sister Act. Prior to this role, Bardi also starred in the 2019 film Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lizzo, Keke Palmer and more.

Sources tell the outlet that the reason Cardi pulled out was because of her "overextended" schedule. Regardless of the reason, any actor or actress who pulls out of a film right before production usually faces some type of legal action. At this time, there's no confirmation on whether such action will be taken in this case. Although cast and crew members were told that the film was temporarily nixed, there's still hope that the film's production can pick up where they left off later this year.