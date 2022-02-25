Nicki Minaj, Tyler The Creator, Cardi B & More Tapped For Wireless Fest '22

The second installment, happening July 8 to July 10, will take place at the festival's original home in Finsbury Park with headliners Cardi B, SZA, and Nicki Minaj. Meanwhile, during the same weekend, headliners Dave, Cardi B, and J. Cole will perform at the Birmingham NEC location.

Along with the stellar headliners, other major artists like Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Summer Walker, Burna Boy, Lil Durk, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan The Stallion, Baby Keem, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Kali Uchis, Giveon, Little Simz, Snoh Aalegra, Gunna, Blxst, Don Toliver, Trippie Redd and are also expected to come through. Between now and the show in July, more names are expected to be announced.

Pre-sales for this year's Wireless Festival have already begun for some exclusive credit card holders, but the official fan pre-sale tickets will be available on Monday, February, 28 at 8 a.m. followed by general sales starting at 12 p.m. that same day. Check out their website for more details.