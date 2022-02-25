Nicki Minaj, Tyler The Creator, Cardi B & More Tapped For Wireless Fest '22
By Tony M. Centeno
February 25, 2022
Wireless Festival is not playing games this year. The biggest hip-hop festival in the UK is set to return this year with a stacked line-up of the hottest rappers in the game.
On Friday, February 25, the festival revealed a slew of major names like Nicki Minaj, Tyler, The Creator, Cardi B, J. Cole and more who are scheduled to hit the stage. For the first time in the festival's history, Wireless Festival will go down in three different cities during the span of two weekends in the month of July. The first weekend, July 1 - July 3, will go down at Crystal Palace Park with headliners A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, and Tyler, The Creator.
The second installment, happening July 8 to July 10, will take place at the festival's original home in Finsbury Park with headliners Cardi B, SZA, and Nicki Minaj. Meanwhile, during the same weekend, headliners Dave, Cardi B, and J. Cole will perform at the Birmingham NEC location.
Along with the stellar headliners, other major artists like Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Summer Walker, Burna Boy, Lil Durk, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan The Stallion, Baby Keem, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Kali Uchis, Giveon, Little Simz, Snoh Aalegra, Gunna, Blxst, Don Toliver, Trippie Redd and are also expected to come through. Between now and the show in July, more names are expected to be announced.
Pre-sales for this year's Wireless Festival have already begun for some exclusive credit card holders, but the official fan pre-sale tickets will be available on Monday, February, 28 at 8 a.m. followed by general sales starting at 12 p.m. that same day. Check out their website for more details.