Drake's $22 Million 'YOLO Estate' Could Be Sold To Britney Spears

Other celebrities like Caitlyn Jenner also toured the home. There's no confirmation on whether Spears and Asghari will move forward with the purchase. Nonetheless, fans will think it's fun to dream about the potential interaction that could happen between the "Stronger" singer and the Certified Lover Boy if she decides to move in.

Drake's former home, dubbed 'YOLO Estate,' is located in Hidden Hills, Calif. It's a combination of three homes and includes plenty of cool amenities like a private movie theater, swimming pool with a bar and waterfalls, tennis courts, a recording studio, a spa grotto, and a wine cellar. In total, Drake has 6.7 acres of land on the market for $14.8 million. We're assuming that price sounds good for Britney, who reportedly wants to buy all three properties.

It's doesn't matter who moves in to Drake's old compound now that he just put down an offer for his next property. The "No New Friends" rapper recently threw down $70 million for a new mansion in Beverly Hills. Once owned by musician Robbie Williams, Drake's new crib has 10 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms, an elevator, an 11-car garage, a wine cellar and an accompanying private orchard.