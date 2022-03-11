Drake's $22 Million 'YOLO Estate' Could Be Sold To Britney Spears
By Tony M. Centeno
March 11, 2022
Drake has already put in an offer for his new home in Beverly Hills, Calif. so now he's trying to sell his old crib. The $22 million-dollar property just hit the market this week and there's already one beloved singer who's reportedly interested in copping Drizzy's 'YOLO Estate.'
According to a report TMZ published Thursday, March 10, Britney Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, have been spotted touring the property recently. Witnesses claim that the home has been inundated with potential buyers since the house was put up for sale earlier this week. Real estate agents have been holding showings at the home for groups of 20-30 people and, apparently, Britney and Sam joined in.
#ChampagnePapi, AKA #Drake, is selling his #YOLO Estate.— Daniel Madariaga (@BurbankProperty) March 11, 2022
Drake owns 3 #HiddenHills homes right next to each other, & they are ALL for sale. He is asking $22.2M for the package deal!#yoloestate #BritneySpears #FridayFeeling #iubb #NickiMinaj #hiphop #rapper #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/fLF3o9s53W
Other celebrities like Caitlyn Jenner also toured the home. There's no confirmation on whether Spears and Asghari will move forward with the purchase. Nonetheless, fans will think it's fun to dream about the potential interaction that could happen between the "Stronger" singer and the Certified Lover Boy if she decides to move in.
Drake's former home, dubbed 'YOLO Estate,' is located in Hidden Hills, Calif. It's a combination of three homes and includes plenty of cool amenities like a private movie theater, swimming pool with a bar and waterfalls, tennis courts, a recording studio, a spa grotto, and a wine cellar. In total, Drake has 6.7 acres of land on the market for $14.8 million. We're assuming that price sounds good for Britney, who reportedly wants to buy all three properties.
It's doesn't matter who moves in to Drake's old compound now that he just put down an offer for his next property. The "No New Friends" rapper recently threw down $70 million for a new mansion in Beverly Hills. Once owned by musician Robbie Williams, Drake's new crib has 10 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms, an elevator, an 11-car garage, a wine cellar and an accompanying private orchard.