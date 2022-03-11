Here's Where You Can Find The Best Hot Chocolate In Indiana

Name something better than curling up next to a fireplace with a good book and a cup of hot chocolate filled to the brim with marshmallows. We'll wait!

If you're on the hunt for the perfect cup of hot cocoa and don't know where to begin, look no further! Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where you can find the best hot chocolate in every state. Here's how they did it:

If you're hankering for a mug of cocoa topped with whipped cream or homemade marshmallows, we've looked across the country for the best spots. Here are the best coffee shops, chocolatiers, and restaurants that serve the delicious drink in unique ways, because you deserve a nice treat. To do this, we scoured reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on our own dining around the country to put together a definitive list of the best hot chocolate in every state.

In Indiana, you can find the best hot chocolate at DeBrand Fine Chocolates in Indianapolis. Here's what the food and lifestyle site had to say about this delicious treat:

Locals rave about this shop's hot cocoa, with one writing, "When I want something special for my Hot Chocolate this is the place – the environment the attention to service very good."

DeBrand Chocolates is located at 8685 River Crossing Blvd. in Indianapolis.

