Tory Lanez Disses Pardison Fontaine, Megan Thee Stallion In New Song "CAP"

By Tony M. Centeno

March 11, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion Stallion, Tory Lanez and Pardison Fontaine
Photo: Getty Images

Tory Lanez wants the world to know he's sick of all the cap. The rapper-singer appears to fuel his ongoing feud with Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine with his new song.

On Friday, March 11, Tory released his new song "CAP" produced by Chazzz. The new track is the first addition to his Fargo Fridays series since 2016. In the song, the "I Sip" rapper asserts that his beef is still on regardless of the rumors. He also raps slightly cryptic lyrics that have led some fans to believe he's referencing his beef with Meg and her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

"It's on sight, so I said it's on sight, uh/B*****s tryna end me, so I can not be polite, uh," the One Umbrella founder raps in the chorus.

“He a bird he probably in the X4/Plus the only party that we know is next door,” Tory spits referring to Pardi’s name sounding like PARTYNEXTDOOR. “You know these n****s talkin’, Know these p***y boys a joke/You got a Goyard on your birthday ’cause that n***a broke.”

Tory continues to go in on Fontaine when he mentions his friendship with Cardi B. Those bars prompted the "Skat" rapper to clarify that he not aiming stray shots at Cardi, who previously worked with Pardi on "Backin' It Up."

"Before my new song #CAP even drops TONIGHT," Tory tweeted on March 10. "There’s one thing in the song I don’t want no one getting confused ... I am not dissing @OffsetYRN or @iamcardib That’s family 🔥🥷🍾☔️❤️"

Tory Lanez has addressed his issues with Meg on wax in the past. A few months after he was accused of shooting the Houston rapper in the foot, Tory dropped his sixth studio album DAYSTAR, in which he tells his side of the story. It was the third release of 2020 following The New Toronto 3 and VVS Capsule. Listen to his new song "CAP" here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.