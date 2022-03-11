Tory Lanez Disses Pardison Fontaine, Megan Thee Stallion In New Song "CAP"

"It's on sight, so I said it's on sight, uh/B*****s tryna end me, so I can not be polite, uh," the One Umbrella founder raps in the chorus.

“He a bird he probably in the X4/Plus the only party that we know is next door,” Tory spits referring to Pardi’s name sounding like PARTYNEXTDOOR. “You know these n****s talkin’, Know these p***y boys a joke/You got a Goyard on your birthday ’cause that n***a broke.”

Tory continues to go in on Fontaine when he mentions his friendship with Cardi B. Those bars prompted the "Skat" rapper to clarify that he not aiming stray shots at Cardi, who previously worked with Pardi on "Backin' It Up."

"Before my new song #CAP even drops TONIGHT," Tory tweeted on March 10. "There’s one thing in the song I don’t want no one getting confused ... I am not dissing @OffsetYRN or @iamcardib That’s family 🔥🥷🍾☔️❤️"