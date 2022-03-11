Tory Lanez Disses Pardison Fontaine, Megan Thee Stallion In New Song "CAP"
By Tony M. Centeno
March 11, 2022
Tory Lanez wants the world to know he's sick of all the cap. The rapper-singer appears to fuel his ongoing feud with Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine with his new song.
On Friday, March 11, Tory released his new song "CAP" produced by Chazzz. The new track is the first addition to his Fargo Fridays series since 2016. In the song, the "I Sip" rapper asserts that his beef is still on regardless of the rumors. He also raps slightly cryptic lyrics that have led some fans to believe he's referencing his beef with Meg and her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
"It's on sight, so I said it's on sight, uh/B*****s tryna end me, so I can not be polite, uh," the One Umbrella founder raps in the chorus.
“He a bird he probably in the X4/Plus the only party that we know is next door,” Tory spits referring to Pardi’s name sounding like PARTYNEXTDOOR. “You know these n****s talkin’, Know these p***y boys a joke/You got a Goyard on your birthday ’cause that n***a broke.”
Tory continues to go in on Fontaine when he mentions his friendship with Cardi B. Those bars prompted the "Skat" rapper to clarify that he not aiming stray shots at Cardi, who previously worked with Pardi on "Backin' It Up."
"Before my new song #CAP even drops TONIGHT," Tory tweeted on March 10. "There’s one thing in the song I don’t want no one getting confused ... I am not dissing @OffsetYRN or @iamcardib That’s family 🔥🥷🍾☔️❤️"
Before my new song #CAP even drops TONIGHT ... there’s one thing in the song I don’t want no one getting confused ... I am not dissing @OffsetYRN or @iamcardib That’s family 🔥🥷🍾☔️❤️— Tory Lanez (@torylanez) March 10, 2022
Tory Lanez has addressed his issues with Meg on wax in the past. A few months after he was accused of shooting the Houston rapper in the foot, Tory dropped his sixth studio album DAYSTAR, in which he tells his side of the story. It was the third release of 2020 following The New Toronto 3 and VVS Capsule. Listen to his new song "CAP" here.