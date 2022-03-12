Lil Durk Says He's 'Bigger Than Drake'

Is Lil Durk bigger than Drake? He seems to think so.

In a recent appearance on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast, Lil Durk visited a previous statement he made where he said he wanted to be "bigger than Drake," according to Complex.

When asked how far he's come since he made that statement, the Chicago rapper replied, "S***, to us, in this m****f****, we bigger than him, you know what I'm sayin'?"

Lil Durk was then asked to explain why he thinks he's bigger than Drake, who he collaborated with on smash hit "Laugh Now Cry Later" in 2020. Here's what he said:

"To my people. We touch people. Drake's at a rate where he can stay in the f****** house if he wants to. But nah, shout out to him. He touched the youth. That's one thing about him. He touched us and got us hotter than what the f*** we was, but a lot of people can't say that. Like a lot of these m****f***** don't even know him but a lot of people he talk to don't know me. That's just what it is."

You can watch the clip below.

Warning: This video contains explicit content.