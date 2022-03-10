Lil Durk Recruits Summer Walker For His New Song "Difference Is"
By Tony M. Centeno
March 11, 2022
Lil Durk's new album 7220 is finally here, and so is his new collaboration with the lovely Summer Walker.
On Friday, March 11, Durk and the "Ex For A Reason" singer released their song "Difference Is," which debuts today as iHeart's latest World Premiere. Produced by AyeTM & TouchofTrent, the song appears to be inspired by his own relationship with his fiancée India Royale with lyrics that seem to describe how he feels about her. Summer Walker chimes in with a beautiful verse towards the end.
"Sexy lil' b***h, put on her mink lashes, I'm talkin' Gucci glasses or Chanel team jacket," Durk raps. "She gon' get it without asking, shе on queen status/ You ridin' solo in that foreign, no need to pass the blunt/ I know them n****s feelin' stupid, whoеver passed you up."
Speaking of India, Durk recently opened up about what truly attracted him to the mother of his daughter, Willow Banks, in an episode of Gillie The king and Wallo's Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. During their conversation, Durk revealed that India's "low body count" made him want to stay with her for the long haul. While social media reacted swiftly, India herself recently defended her future husband's words.
"Idgaf what people think about my fiancé," India tweeted on March 9. "That’s why he mine, get you one."
Durk's new track "Difference Is" appears alongside 16 other new songs including other fresh collaborations with Gunna and Future. His quasi-controversial bangers "AHHH HA!", which includes a shot at YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and his joint effort with Morgan Wallen "Broadway Girls" also appear on his new LP. Listen to the entire album here.