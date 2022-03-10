Lil Durk Recruits Summer Walker For His New Song "Difference Is"

Lil Durk's new album 7220 is finally here, and so is his new collaboration with the lovely Summer Walker.

On Friday, March 11, Durk and the "Ex For A Reason" singer released their song "Difference Is," which debuts today as iHeart's latest World Premiere. Produced by AyeTM & TouchofTrent, the song appears to be inspired by his own relationship with his fiancée India Royale with lyrics that seem to describe how he feels about her. Summer Walker chimes in with a beautiful verse towards the end.

"Sexy lil' b***h, put on her mink lashes, I'm talkin' Gucci glasses or Chanel team jacket," Durk raps. "She gon' get it without asking, shе on queen status/ You ridin' solo in that foreign, no need to pass the blunt/ I know them n****s feelin' stupid, whoеver passed you up."