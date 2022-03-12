Days after making their relationship Instagram official, Kanye West and his new girlfriend Chaney Jones were cozying up sitting courtside at the Lakers vs. Wizards game in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Photographers at the game snapped photos of the rapper and model smiling and chatting with each other. There's even a photo of Jones, 24, draping her arms around Ye, 44. In the photos, West is wearing a black hoodie, faded black jeans and Balenciaga galoshes, while Jones sported futuristic black sunglasses and leather pants, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Fans at the game captured videos of the new duo, who seemed to be having a good time sitting courtside.