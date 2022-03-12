PHOTOS: Kanye West Cozies Up Courtside With New Girlfriend Chaney Jones
By Dani Medina
March 12, 2022
Days after making their relationship Instagram official, Kanye West and his new girlfriend Chaney Jones were cozying up sitting courtside at the Lakers vs. Wizards game in Los Angeles on Friday night.
Photographers at the game snapped photos of the rapper and model smiling and chatting with each other. There's even a photo of Jones, 24, draping her arms around Ye, 44. In the photos, West is wearing a black hoodie, faded black jeans and Balenciaga galoshes, while Jones sported futuristic black sunglasses and leather pants, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Fans at the game captured videos of the new duo, who seemed to be having a good time sitting courtside.
West and Jones' first made their relationship official last month in a selfie on the model's Instagram Story. Jones, who bears a striking resemblance to West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, is seen smiling while standing in front of the rapper who has a serious face on. Since then, they've been caught by paparazzi around town.
At the time, a source told TMZ that their relationship "it's all for fun," adding that West is attracted to Chaney and is drawn to her because of her resemblance to Kardashian. The two met after Jones slid into West's DMs after he split up with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox.
Check out the photos of Kanye West and Chaney Jones at the Lakers v. Wizards game Friday night below: