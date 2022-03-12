Rebel Wilson Boldly Shoots Her Shot At Robert Pattinson

Rebel Wilson did what none of us have the courage to do — shoot her shot with Robert Pattinson.

And it was priceless.

While she prepares to host the British Academy Television Awards on Sunday night, the Pitch Perfect actress posted a photo on Instagram earlier this week wearing a beautiful black dress against the London skyline with the caption:

"I’m here. And I’m going to try my best at the BAFTAS Sunday night 🇬🇧 Does anyone have Robert Pattinson’s number? Wanted to low key invite him."

I don't blame her! Unfortunately, though, Pattinson is taken. And has been for a while.