Rebel Wilson Boldly Shoots Her Shot At Robert Pattinson
By Dani Medina
March 12, 2022
Rebel Wilson did what none of us have the courage to do — shoot her shot with Robert Pattinson.
And it was priceless.
While she prepares to host the British Academy Television Awards on Sunday night, the Pitch Perfect actress posted a photo on Instagram earlier this week wearing a beautiful black dress against the London skyline with the caption:
"I’m here. And I’m going to try my best at the BAFTAS Sunday night 🇬🇧 Does anyone have Robert Pattinson’s number? Wanted to low key invite him."
I don't blame her! Unfortunately, though, Pattinson is taken. And has been for a while.
He's in a longterm relationship with English model, singer and actress Suki Waterhouse. The two have been dating for nearly four years, according to Bustle. Last month, the The Batman offered a glimpse into his relationship with Waterhouse as he prepared for the movie. On an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Twilight actor said his girlfriend's reaction to watching The Batman "terrified" him.
"It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing because I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies. Just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she held my hand and touched it (to her face) and I could feel a little tear. I was like, 'No way!'" he said.
Wilson, on the other hand, is newly single. According to Bustle, she and businessman and heir to Budweiser company Jacob Busch, broke up early last year. In an interview with People in November, the Bridesmaids actress opened up about being single:
"I was doing a thing called 'Hot Girl Summer' — I heard about it in rap songs — and I was like, 'This sounds fun.' But it wasn't really me. I'm a bit more of a conservative girl, normally. (I) did date a few people over the summer and I had a really nice time. I'm currently single and looking for the right person. So we'll see."