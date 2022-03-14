Brady's 'Last' TD Ball Auctioned For Huge Amount Hours Before Unretirement

One fan paid more than $500,000 for Tom Brady's "last" touchdown ball hours before the legendary quarterback announced his decision to unretire.

Sports memorabilia auction site Lelands.com announced the football was sold for $518,628.00, the highest of 23 bids, on March 12 at 10:00 p.m.

On Sunday, March 13, Brady announced his decision to return for his 23rd NFL season, just one month after announcing his retirement and less than 24 hours after the anonymous fan won the bid on his then-last NFL touchdown ball.

"The ball is worth a lot less now," sports memorabilia expert David Kohler told CBS MoneyWatch, adding that the football would now be "a fraction of what it was worth."

Pro Football Talk reported that Lelands.com had no comment when asked to address whether the fan would be stuck with the football.

Brady will surely add to his NFL record for touchdown passes during his the 2022 NFL season, which will make his last pass just another touchdown among the 624 for his career.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision to return for his 23rd season in a lengthy social media post on Sunday.

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG," Brady shared on his verified Twitter account.