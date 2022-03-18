Pete Davidson Staying Grounded After Backing Out Of Trip To Space

Pete Davidson is staying Earth side for the foreseeable future.

Days after it was announced the Saturday Night Live star was heading to the edge of space as part of Blue Origin's next spaceflight, the company announced he will no longer be joining the crew, NBC News reports. The move comes after Blue Origin, which was created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, pushed back the launch from March 23 to March 29. The company didn't explain why the flight was delayed by six days.

Blue Origin released a statement Friday (March 18) morning announcing the change, adding that the newest crew member will be announced soon.

"Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29," the company said on Twitter. "Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days."