Chaney Jones Rebukes Physical Similarities To Kim Kardashian
By Dani Medina
March 19, 2022
Kanye West's new girlfriend Chaney Jones speaks out (again) after being compared to Kim Kardashian.
A TMZ photographer approached the model at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday and asked her a few questions. One of which was how she feels about people comparing her to Kardashian in regards to how they look.
"I don't really wanna speak on that," she said. The photographer pressed, "You don't wanna speak on that? Do you see the similarity or nah?"
Jones, 24, responded, "No, not really."
The photographer continued to ask questions about her relationship with Ye and his relationship with Kardashian. "Do you and Kanye ever speak about Kim stuff or you leave it out?" he said. Jones replied, "No, we don't speak about her."
You can watch the video of Jones and the photographer's interaction below:
This isn't the first time Jones has spoken about her resemblance to her boyfriend's ex-wife, albeit she might have been throwing shade.
Earlier this month, Jones shared several fun facts about her on her Instagram story and account, which have since been deleted, according to TMZ.
She posted a photo from behind with the caption, "I think I was 20 here. This was before my (Brazilian butt lift). Same face, same nose lol I've never been denial about surgery and to answer everyone's questions yes I had a BBL but I've always been thick before surgery."
In another post, she shared "5 facts about me." One of which could have been throwing shade at Kardashian: "No I have never had surgery on my face, I was born like this."