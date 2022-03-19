Chaney Jones Rebukes Physical Similarities To Kim Kardashian

Kanye West's new girlfriend Chaney Jones speaks out (again) after being compared to Kim Kardashian.

A TMZ photographer approached the model at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday and asked her a few questions. One of which was how she feels about people comparing her to Kardashian in regards to how they look.

"I don't really wanna speak on that," she said. The photographer pressed, "You don't wanna speak on that? Do you see the similarity or nah?"

Jones, 24, responded, "No, not really."

The photographer continued to ask questions about her relationship with Ye and his relationship with Kardashian. "Do you and Kanye ever speak about Kim stuff or you leave it out?" he said. Jones replied, "No, we don't speak about her."

You can watch the video of Jones and the photographer's interaction below: