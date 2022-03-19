See How Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Celebrated First Holi As Parents

How did Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra fare during their Holi celebrations? Nick described it pretty simply: "Holi was lit."

Holi, known as the Hindu festival of colors, marks the beginning of spring after a long winter, which is "symbolic of the triumph of good over evil," according to Time magazine. In 2022, Holi falls on Friday, March 18. "On this day, people play with colours, water, flowers and more, children and adults smear Gulal on each other, and people seek the blessings of their elders. People visit their friends and relatives and also relish Holi delicacies like gujiya, thandai and more after playing Holi," according to the Hindustan Times.

Although this isn't the first time the couple celebrates Holi together, this year marked the first Holi where Chopra and Jonas celebrated as parents. The two announced in January they welcomed a baby via surrogate.

"To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed," the Quantico actress shared on Instagram along with videos of their celebrations.

The Holi celebrations at their Los Angeles party included getting covered in different paint colors. Chopra has opened up in the past about her love for Holi festivities, according to Us Weekly.

"Yesterday, I was a very, very homesick (because) today is the big festival of Holi. Holi is the Hindu festival of evoking spring, celebrating spring [and] triumph of good over evil and it’s just a big party with lots of colors," Chopra said in 2017 on an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

See photos and videos of Nick Jonas and Pryanka Chopra's colorful Holi celebrations below: