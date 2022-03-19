WATCH: Normani Performs New Single 'Fair' Live For The First Time

Normani released her first song of 2022 this week — and she also performed it for the first time, too.

The Atlanta native made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week to perform "Fair." The emotional new song was co-written with Abby Keen, producer Bernard "Harv" Harvey and Felisha King Harvey, according to NME.

In a press release, Normani detailed just how she feels about the new "vulnerable" track:

"This song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments. Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light. Definitely aware that you might feel like you don’t know much about me but that’s only because it’s what makes me feel protected. I am really forcing myself to let go here. This is huge for me and hopefully this piece of art resonates. Love is beautiful yet so soooo terrifying. I adore you guys to the moon and back."

We can hopefully expect new music from Normani this summer. "I wanna tell you that summer is gonna be lit," she told Entertainment Tonight.

You can watch Normani's performance of "Fair" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below: