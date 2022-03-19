WATCH: Normani Performs New Single 'Fair' Live For The First Time

By Dani Medina

March 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Normani released her first song of 2022 this week — and she also performed it for the first time, too.

The Atlanta native made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week to perform "Fair." The emotional new song was co-written with Abby Keen, producer Bernard "Harv" Harvey and Felisha King Harvey, according to NME.

In a press release, Normani detailed just how she feels about the new "vulnerable" track:

"This song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments. Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light. Definitely aware that you might feel like you don’t know much about me but that’s only because it’s what makes me feel protected. I am really forcing myself to let go here. This is huge for me and hopefully this piece of art resonates. Love is beautiful yet so soooo terrifying. I adore you guys to the moon and back."

We can hopefully expect new music from Normani this summer. "I wanna tell you that summer is gonna be lit," she told Entertainment Tonight.

You can watch Normani's performance of "Fair" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below:

Normani
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.