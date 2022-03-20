Shawn Mendes Debuts New Song 'When You're Gone' At SXSW: Watch

Shawn Mendes performed the song he's been teasing on all of his social media recently at SXSW yesterday (March 19.)

He debuted the new breakup song "When You're Gone" while performing at the Billboard and Samsung’s The Stage event in Austin. It was his second-to-last song of the night, right after his most recent single "It'll Be Okay." Mendes sings in the chorus, “It’s hard for me to let go of you, so I’m just trying to hold on/I don’t want to know what it’s like when you’re gone. The singer teased the new song on his social media earlier last week (March 14)

See the performance and Shawn's post about it below.