10 Injured In Shooting Outside Spring Break Party At Texas Venue

Ten people were injured in a shooting that occurred outside a party venue in Texas over the weekend.

The shooting took place around midnight Saturday at a venue called The Space in the 5200 block of Botham Jean Boulevard in southern Dallas, according to WFAA. Eight people were injured at the venue and two others arrived to the hospital later. The youngest of the victims was 14 years old.

Police said nine of the victims are in stable condition at area hospitals while an 18-year-old is in critical condition.

According to WFAA, the shooting was believed to be a drive-by shooting. No arrests have been made. Police have not released information about suspects.

Joe Morgan, who was working crowd control for the spring break event at The Space, told WFAA "when the shooting started, everyone started running through the gate and trampled us." He added he saw multiple people "fire off high-powered rifles."

Morgan said the suspects tried getting into the party, but were upset when security tried to confiscate their weapons after searching them upon entry. "They just got in their car and started shooting," Morgan said.

"It’s a difficult night for our department, and it’s a difficult night for the victims and their families and our thoughts are with them. And to tell the citizens of Dallas this is our priority to find who is responsible for this," Dallas Police Department spokeswoman Kristin Lowman told WFAA.