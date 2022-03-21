Patriots Re-Sign Key Starting Offensive Lineman

Veteran offensive lineman Trent Brown will reportedly return to the New England Patriots.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Brown has agreed to a two-year deal to return to New England, his agents, Drew and Jason Rosenhaus, confirmed.

Brown was re-acquired by New England in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders this past offseason.

The 27-year-old started for the Patriots in every game during the 2018 NFL season, which resulted in the franchise's most recent Super Bowl victory, a 13-3 win against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. The Raiders signed the offensive tackle to a four-year, $66 million contract as an unrestricted free agent one month later, but injuries have limited Brown to just 16 appearances prior to the 2021 campaign.