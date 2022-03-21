Patriots Re-Sign Key Starting Offensive Lineman

By Jason Hall

March 21, 2022

Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots
Photo: Getty Images

Veteran offensive lineman Trent Brown will reportedly return to the New England Patriots.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Brown has agreed to a two-year deal to return to New England, his agents, Drew and Jason Rosenhaus, confirmed.

Brown was re-acquired by New England in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders this past offseason.

The 27-year-old started for the Patriots in every game during the 2018 NFL season, which resulted in the franchise's most recent Super Bowl victory, a 13-3 win against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. The Raiders signed the offensive tackle to a four-year, $66 million contract as an unrestricted free agent one month later, but injuries have limited Brown to just 16 appearances prior to the 2021 campaign.

Brown started in the Patriots' last nine games of the 2021 season after being sidelined by a calf injury sustained during the team's first offensive possession of Week 1.

The move comes days after New England traded veteran offensive guard Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a fifth-round pick, reuniting him with longtime former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers also acquired free agent safety Logan Ryan, who spent three seasons in New England before joining the New York Giants in 2020.

