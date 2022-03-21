This Restaurant Serves The Best Nachos In Indiana

How high do you like your nachos to be piled with toppings? The only correct answer is as high as possible!

If you're on the hunt for the best nachos in your town, look no further. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where you can find the best nachos in every state. Here's how the food and lifestyle website did it:

Thanks to the versatility of nacho-making, restaurants can make excellent use of their local specialties to create unique, unforgettable nacho dishes. Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, as well as a look at some award-winning spots and nacho dishes, we put together a definitive list of the best spots to get nachos in every state across the U.S.

In Indiana, you can find the best nachos at La Margarita in Indianapolis. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

La Margarita has been an Indianapolis staple since it opened its doors in 1984. The nachos are made with both chicken and locally-made chorizo, along with pickled onions, serrano, cilantro, and guacamole. Reviewers say the two meats are a winning combination. "We ordered the chicken and (Smoking Goose) chorizo nachos as an appetizer and they were perfect," wrote one customer. Great seasoning, ample amounts of meats. The perfect ratio of meat/chips/cheese as well which is commonly not found on nachos." Another described them as "perfectly made and a delicate balance of hot and flavor."

La Margarita is located at 1043 Virginia Ave. in Indianapolis.

