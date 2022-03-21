This Restaurant Serves The Best Nachos In Utah

How high do you like your nachos to be piled with toppings? The only correct answer is as high as possible!

If you're on the hunt for the best nachos in your town, look no further. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where you can find the best nachos in every state. Here's how the food and lifestyle website did it:

Thanks to the versatility of nacho-making, restaurants can make excellent use of their local specialties to create unique, unforgettable nacho dishes. Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, as well as a look at some award-winning spots and nacho dishes, we put together a definitive list of the best spots to get nachos in every state across the U.S.

In Utah, you can find the best nachos at Lake Effect in Salt Lake City. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

People flock to Lake Effect for the live music and the craft cocktails, but reviewers describe the food as "elevated" compared to other bar food. In particular, customers enjoy the Tin Can Nachos. They're served in layers inside a tin can and made with cheddar cheese, black beans, pickled jalapenos, tomato, salsa verde, scallions, guacamole, and sour cream. "The Tin Can Nachos were served in a tin can about the size of my head. The waitress then removed the tin can and out poured delicious tortilla chips covered in generous amounts of melted cheese, jalapenos, our cream, and guacamole," wrote a reviewer. "We opted to add Pulled Pork to the nachos and that was definitely the right choice. Two people could easily share this as an entree." Another described them as the "best nachos I've ever had."

Lake Effect is located at 155 W 200 S. in Salt Lake City.

To see the full list of the best nachos in every state, click here.