Blackbear Gives Bold Shoutout To Fiancée Days After She Gave Birth

All Time Low teamed up with blackbear on a high-energy collaboration, and it paid off big time… “Monsters” won Alternative Song of the Year at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday evening (March 22).

The acceptance included a jaw-dropping shoutout.

All Time Low took the stage with blackbear — admitting that “I had so many things to say, and then (Jennifer Lopez) performed” — to accept the award for the song off of their Wake Up, Sunshine album (which also got a remixed version featuring Demi Lovato). “Monsters” was also the single to mark All Time Low’s first No. 1 song in their decade-and-a-half career. When it happened in 2020, the band took to Instagram to express gratitude for the “mind blowing” accomplishment. Thanking fans “who have supported us wholeheartedly for so long.”

Then, blackbear took a moment to shine the spotlight on his fiancée, announcing that she just welcomed their second child days ago. Michele Maturo smiled and shook her head as her award-winning fiancé encouraged her to, “stand up (and) show the body! Show the body!” (though she opted to stay seated as the crowd applauded her).

The couple welcomed Morrissey Onyx Musto on Saturday (March 12). Morrissey joins big brother Midnight Thomas, who turned 2 in January. blackbear confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday: “We are so blessed for this new addition to our family. Our 2-year-old son Midnight now has a built-in best friend. We did not know our hearts could expand this much. Shout out to the parents not getting any sleep we are tired with you!”

Relive the moment blackbear gave a shoutout to Maturo here: