Kylie Jenner Reveals New Son Wolf Actually Has A Different Name

"Wolf Webster" is no more.

Kylie Jenner revealed that her and boyfriend Travis Scott's newborn son has a new name. The couple welcomed their second child on February 2, 2022, announcing to the world his unique name, and the special meaning behind it. They also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi, whom they welcomed in February 1, 2018.

On Monday (March 21), however, the Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram Stories to let fans know that her and Scott's second child has a new name.

"FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore," she wrote. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

Jenner didn't reveal when the name change occurred nor did she say what his new name really is, per People. The beauty mogul also didn't say if the couple also changed their son's middle name from Jacques, which is also Scott's birth name.

Jenner's announcement comes the same day that she shared a sweet tribute video titled "To Our Son," which documented the couple's journey throughout their second pregnancy and showed some emotional moments behind-the-scenes, such as when her mother, Kris Jenner, found out her youngest daughter was expecting again. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a similar video to announce Stormi's birth as well.

