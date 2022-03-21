Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Share Tribute Video To Their Son Wolf
By Tony M. Centeno
March 21, 2022
It's nearly been a month since Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner became parents to their second child, Wolf. Ahead of their son's first "monthaversary," the "goosebumps" rapper and the young entrepreneur decided to show the world the journey behind Wolf's birth.
On Monday, March 21, the couple released a tribute video dedicated to Wolf. In the video, we can see an array of personal, touching moments between the parents and their families from the time they found out Kylie was again all the way to the moments before Wolf was born. Although they do not show footage of their child's first breathe, we can hear the moment Wolf is brought into the world.
"He's out!" someone is heard saying in the video. That's when we can hear Wolf's cry for the first time.
The nine-minute long video also shows fans numerous behind-the-scenes shots of Kylie and Travis throughout the majority of the Jenner sibling's pregnancy. We can see Kylie go to the doctor for check-ups as well as personal footage of Kylie talking with their daughter, Stormi, about the incoming baby. The video also includes the emotional moment when her mother, Kris Jenner, finds out that Kylie is pregnant again.
As Kylie said in the video, their son's due date was originally supposed to be on February 1, which is also Stormi's birthday. However, Wolf was born the next day on February 2, 2022. He weighed in at eight pounds and 13 ounces. So far, the couple has not completely revealed their son to the world. Kylie has only posted images of the child's hands and feet. Watch the video in full below.