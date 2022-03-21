Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Share Tribute Video To Their Son Wolf

It's nearly been a month since Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner became parents to their second child, Wolf. Ahead of their son's first "monthaversary," the "goosebumps" rapper and the young entrepreneur decided to show the world the journey behind Wolf's birth.

On Monday, March 21, the couple released a tribute video dedicated to Wolf. In the video, we can see an array of personal, touching moments between the parents and their families from the time they found out Kylie was again all the way to the moments before Wolf was born. Although they do not show footage of their child's first breathe, we can hear the moment Wolf is brought into the world.

"He's out!" someone is heard saying in the video. That's when we can hear Wolf's cry for the first time.