Machine Gun Kelly Accepts His Award With No Pants On

By Tony M. Centeno

March 23, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly
Photo: Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly is known for his outrageous outfits and punk-rock looks so fans anticipated that he would wear something wild as he accepted his award from the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Ahead of the 9th annual awards show, MGK made a special video to accept his award for Alternative Artist of the Year. In the video, the rapper-turned-punk rocker sports pink hair, pink nail polish and a blue robe. However, towards the end of his video, MGK makes a startling admission. It turns out that he accepted his award without wearing any pants.

In his acceptance speech, the "Ay" singer mentioned his new album Mainstream Sellout is set to drop, which is set to drop on March 25. Recently, MGK released the album's artwork and list of features that are expected to appear on the album like Lil Wayne, Gunna, Young Thug, iann dior and more. Clearly, he's excited about new album and winning the award. In the video, MGK eventually embraced being pant-less as he ran into to the street and screamed "We won!" at the top of lungs.

Before he accepted the award, MGK also announced his plans for his upcoming tour. The Mainstream Sellout Tour is happening this summer kicking off in June in Austin, Tx. and closing out in October in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The eclectic tour will feature a slew of punk rock artists like Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS and 44phantom.

