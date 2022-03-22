Machine Gun Kelly Accepts His Award With No Pants On

Machine Gun Kelly is known for his outrageous outfits and punk-rock looks so fans anticipated that he would wear something wild as he accepted his award from the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Ahead of the 9th annual awards show, MGK made a special video to accept his award for Alternative Artist of the Year. In the video, the rapper-turned-punk rocker sports pink hair, pink nail polish and a blue robe. However, towards the end of his video, MGK makes a startling admission. It turns out that he accepted his award without wearing any pants.