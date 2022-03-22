This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In Texas

Apple pie! Pumpkin pie! Key Lime Pie! Cherry pie!

Whatever your favorite pie is, it's worth it to make the road trip to find the best. But where's that, exactly? Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where to find the best pie in every state. Here's how the food and lifestyle website did it:

But if you're looking for the absolute best pie slice, where can you go? We're taking the guesswork out of that question. We've partnered with Yelp to find the best slice of pie in every state, based on which restaurants had many reviews that mentioned pie, along with user rankings.

In Texas, the best pie is the Cherry Pie at Papi's Pies in Round Rock. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

There are plenty of five-star Yelp reviews for a variety of items at Papi's Pies. The cozy spot also offers brunch items like sandwiches and quiches.

Papi's Pies is located at 10 Chisholm Trail Rd. in Round Rock.

To read the full list of where to find the best pie in every state, click here.