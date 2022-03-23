Bow Wow Says All His Albums Are 'Mid' And Disses Jermaine Dupri

Following his time with Death Row Records, Bow Wow dropped a decent amount of hits under Jermaine Dupri's So So Def imprint. Now, nearly four years after Bow Wow and JD made peace with each, the 35-year-old rapper has fired shots at Dupri once again.

On Wednesday, March 23, Bow Wow decided to take some questions from his Twitter followers. During the online Q&A, the rapper, born Shad Moss, responded to a fan who asked him what his favorite album from his catalog. Bow Wow actually said that he doesn't care of any of his albums and doesn't have a favorite song either.

"Dont care for any of my albums," Bow . "Dont have a fav song. Really dont care about em like yall do."