Bow Wow Says All His Albums Are 'Mid' And Disses Jermaine Dupri

By Tony M. Centeno

March 23, 2022

Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri
Photo: Getty Images

Following his time with Death Row Records, Bow Wow dropped a decent amount of hits under Jermaine Dupri's So So Def imprint. Now, nearly four years after Bow Wow and JD made peace with each, the 35-year-old rapper has fired shots at Dupri once again.

On Wednesday, March 23, Bow Wow decided to take some questions from his Twitter followers. During the online Q&A, the rapper, born Shad Moss, responded to a fan who asked him what his favorite album from his catalog. Bow Wow actually said that he doesn't care of any of his albums and doesn't have a favorite song either.

"Dont care for any of my albums," Bow . "Dont have a fav song. Really dont care about em like yall do."

If you think he was joking, check his timeline. Moss doubled down on the notion that he thinks some of his songs are "wack." He even told a fan that his debut album Beware of Dog, which holds one of his most memorable songs "Bow Wow (That's My Name)" featuring Snoop Dogg, is mid.

Later on in his Q&A, Moss responded to a fan who asked what his pet peeve was. He said that his pet peeve is when people say I'll do things and never do them, and asserted that Jermaine Dupri "is the king of doing that." He was also asked if he would do anything differently during his time as a young rapper. He replied that he would've just signed with Snoop Dogg and that's it.

The last time Moss went off on Dupri like this was back in 2018. At the time, the rapper had fired back at Dupri for comments he made during an interview with The Breakfast Club. Shortly after his rant against Dupri, Moss issued an apology to his fans and the So So Def family.

"Want to apologize to my fans and the public and my SSD family lately I been tripping and acting like a f**k boy," Moss wrote. "My mind is clear im back on track thanks to GOD! see you on the road. Forgive me for my immature ways. Lets handle business. Thanks."

So far, JD has not responded to Moss' latest shots. We may not ever see hear another Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri collaboration again, but hopefully the rapper and the super producer will find peace some day in the future.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.