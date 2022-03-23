Bow Wow Says All His Albums Are 'Mid' And Disses Jermaine Dupri
By Tony M. Centeno
March 23, 2022
Following his time with Death Row Records, Bow Wow dropped a decent amount of hits under Jermaine Dupri's So So Def imprint. Now, nearly four years after Bow Wow and JD made peace with each, the 35-year-old rapper has fired shots at Dupri once again.
On Wednesday, March 23, Bow Wow decided to take some questions from his Twitter followers. During the online Q&A, the rapper, born Shad Moss, responded to a fan who asked him what his favorite album from his catalog. Bow Wow actually said that he doesn't care of any of his albums and doesn't have a favorite song either.
"Dont care for any of my albums," Bow . "Dont have a fav song. Really dont care about em like yall do."
Dont care for any of my albums.— Bow Wow (@smoss) March 23, 2022
Dont have a fav song. Really dont care about em like yall do. https://t.co/SQ89AMl6aX
If you think he was joking, check his timeline. Moss doubled down on the notion that he thinks some of his songs are "wack." He even told a fan that his debut album Beware of Dog, which holds one of his most memorable songs "Bow Wow (That's My Name)" featuring Snoop Dogg, is mid.
Album was mid https://t.co/zBWDAXLRNq— Bow Wow (@smoss) March 23, 2022
Later on in his Q&A, Moss responded to a fan who asked what his pet peeve was. He said that his pet peeve is when people say I'll do things and never do them, and asserted that Jermaine Dupri "is the king of doing that." He was also asked if he would do anything differently during his time as a young rapper. He replied that he would've just signed with Snoop Dogg and that's it.
When people say they gone do something and never do it. Jermaine dupri is the king of doing that. Yall know me and jd be bad terms and good terms. It is what it is. https://t.co/NHLjn3ICAz— Bow Wow (@smoss) March 23, 2022
Stayed w Snoop. And never signed w nobody else. https://t.co/MyrMSZ51FF— Bow Wow (@smoss) March 23, 2022
Ima flirt. Because it was w out jd. And it went number one w out jd. And i wrote it w out jd. My whole career i had to over prove to folks im not to be played w. It was like kobe winning w out shaq. Even jd told me “if u think u can do it w out me THEN DO IT” welp i did https://t.co/6yRqSAaPOa— Bow Wow (@smoss) March 23, 2022
The last time Moss went off on Dupri like this was back in 2018. At the time, the rapper had fired back at Dupri for comments he made during an interview with The Breakfast Club. Shortly after his rant against Dupri, Moss issued an apology to his fans and the So So Def family.
"Want to apologize to my fans and the public and my SSD family lately I been tripping and acting like a f**k boy," Moss wrote. "My mind is clear im back on track thanks to GOD! see you on the road. Forgive me for my immature ways. Lets handle business. Thanks."
So far, JD has not responded to Moss' latest shots. We may not ever see hear another Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri collaboration again, but hopefully the rapper and the super producer will find peace some day in the future.